Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023: el listado completo de series, actores y actrices por categorías

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” “The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales” Maria Bello, “Beef” Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales” Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things” Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six” Ali Wong, “Beef”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales” Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” Brian Cox, “Succession” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

“Beef” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” “Daisy Jones & The Six” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Andor” “Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “House of the Dragon” “The Last of Us” “Succession” “The White Lotus” “Yellowjackets”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.