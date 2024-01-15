More than $15K in product stolen from Sacramento County beauty business, owner says, after break-in

By Lee Anne Denyer

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Security footage captured the moment two burglars, using a hammer, shattered the window of a Sacramento County business before entering the store and stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Debbie Ditore owns Total Beauty Experience on Arden Way in the Arden Arcade neighborhood. The salon and beauty retail store opened nearly 30 years ago, selling hair and skincare products, gifts, clothing, and jewelry.

“They probably got somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of product,” she said. “You get sick to your stomach, a small business having to suffer that kind of a loss.”

Footage provided by Ditore showed what appeared to be a man and a woman breaking into the business around midnight Sunday morning. The break-in was caught on security cameras, showing the pair fill garbage bags with high-end hair dryers, curling irons, hair products and jewelry.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is investigating, saying the office has no tolerance for criminals targeting local businesses.

“These are mom and pop shops. These are small businesses. These are not million, billion-dollar conglomerates that are just absorbing losses. These hits hurt and they not just hurt that business, they hurt the entire community,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Ditore said as more customers have moved online and to larger corporate stores, business has been challenging. The theft, she said, stings.

“It’s hard for the brick-and-mortar stores to really stay alive and then to have a theft occur, it’s just one more thing we have to try to tolerate, and absorb and still make it,” Ditore said.

She said she’s grateful for the security footage and her team as she works to get her product back and business repaired. She’s working with investigators from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to identify the burglars and get her merchandise back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.