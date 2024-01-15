More CEOs fear their companies won’t survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says

LONDON (AP) — More executives are feeling better about the global economy. But a growing number don’t think their companies will survive the coming decade without a major overhaul because of pressure from climate change and technology like artificial intelligence. That’s according to a survey of more than 4,700 CEOs released Monday by one of the world’s largest consulting firms, PwC, as business elites, political leaders and activists descended on the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Of the executives, 38% were optimistic about the strength of the economy, up from 18% last year. But 45% of the respondents were worried that their businesses wouldn’t be viable in 10 years without reinvention, up from 39% last year.

