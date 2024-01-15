Milwaukee Firefighters battle deadly fire in bitter cold temperatures

By James Ganley, Mallory Anderson

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — One person is dead in a house fire in Milwaukee on Monday.

Crews were called to the home near 9th Street and Burleigh Street around 3:30 a.m.

Milwaukee Fire Department says a 62-year-old woman died, and an elderly man was hospitalized.

According to MFD, the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the duplex, extending to the attic of the house. They also say while there were smoke alarms installed in the house, they were not working at the time of the fire.

Firefighters spent hours battling the fire in bitter cold temperatures. The weather conditions, affecting their equipment and speed.

“Everything freezes up,” said Milwaukee Fire Captain Jeff Collum. “It’s hard to keep water flowing in the hose lines. The hydrants are frozen, and SCBAs, the masks that the firefighters wear, were freezing up as well. We just keep recycling people, and try to keep them warm. We had some extra resources here, and lot of firefighters here tonight. They did a great job.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

