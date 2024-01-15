Mid-Michigan families taking advantage of snow left from winter storm

By Lauren Piesko

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Friday’s winter storm was the first big winter storm Mid-Michigan experienced this winter and some Saginaw families are making the most of it.

Many flocked to Hoyt Park to enjoy sledding and other winter fun.

“We’re having a great time with the snow, I’ve been waiting for the snow for the last couple weeks,” said Saginaw resident Roman Garcia. “We’re all bundled up, head to toe, face, it’s pretty chilly out here.”

This week proved tough and cold, but those waiting to avoid the roads, simply turned to snow.

“It gets them (the kids) off the games, off their laptops, everything, phones, yep something to do,” Garcia said.

“I love the season, so that’s why I’m in Michigan to begin with and it’s been slow coming, but the snows here and hopefully everybody gets out and enjoys it,” said Saginaw resident Tom Peak.

The next few days are still going to be bitterly cold outside, with lows under 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

