Men who say they were abused by a Japanese boy band producer criticize the company’s response

TOKYO (AP) — Members of a group of men who say they were sexually abused as boys by a Japanese entertainment mogul are accusing the company behind the scandal of not being sincere in dealing with the victims and say many have not received compensation. Hundreds of men have come forward since last year, alleging they were sexually abused as teens by boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa. Kitagawa, who died in 2019, was never charged. The company, previously known as Johnny’s, said Monday it has made payments to 125 people among the more than 900 who have applied. The company acknowledged Kitagawa’s long-rumored abuse last year and issued a public apology, promising to compensate victims.

