Massachusetts man sought in parental kidnapping arrested in Rhode Island, police say

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, Rhode Island (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was arrested in Rhode Island following accusations that he kidnapped his child, according to authorities.

Rhode Island State Police officials said that at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, their department received information from the Southbridge Police Department to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a kidnapping incident in the Massachusetts town. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Massachusetts license plate that was being driven by 40-year-old Southbridge resident Seth Parenteau.

RISP troopers spotted the suspect vehicle on Interstate 95 south in the city of Providence and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled south, at one point entering Connecticut before reentering into Rhode Island, according to state police.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle on Church Street in Richmond, Rhode Island, without incident.

Parenteau was taken into custody and evaluated at Westerly Hospital before being transported to Rhode Island State Police Headquarters. He was arraigned in front of a justice of the peace on charges of eluding, reckless driving, child endangerment and obstruction.

State police said Parenteau was held on $6,000 surety bail and is currently at an Adult Correctional Institutions facility in Rhode Island. Parenteau has a bail review hearing scheduled for Tuesday at Fourth District Court.

A juvenile who was located in the vehicle was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for an evaluation before being released to a representative of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Southbridge police Chief Shane Woodson told NewsCenter 5 the incident involved a juvenile and allegations of parental kidnapping and that it remains under investigation by the Southbridge Police Department. Woodson said no further information is being released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.