RECAK, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in a village in southern Kosovo to commemorate the 25th anniversary of a mass killing of 45 ethnic Albanians by Serb forces. The deaths helped spark international intervention to end a 1998-99 war in Kosovo. Kosovo’s president, prime minister and parliament speaker joined citizens at a cemetery in Recak for Monday’s ceremony. A former U.S. diplomat who is revered as a hero in Kosovo also was present. William Walker’s use of the term “massacre” to describe the killings in Recak paved the way for a 78-day NATO bombing campaign of Serb forces that ultimately ended the war.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU Associated Press

