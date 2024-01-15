King Frederik X visits Danish parliament on his first formal work day as Denmark’s new monarch

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s new King Frederik X has visited the Danish parliament on his first formal day on the job. His mother, Queen Margrethe, abdicated on Sunday after 52 years on the throne, the first Danish monarch to do so in nearly 900 years. Monday’s formal meeting was also attended by Margrethe, who stood at the top of the stairs to the Christiansborg Palace and saw Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, arrive. On Sunday, massive crowds cheered as Frederik and Mary appeared on the balcony of the Christiansborg Palace, which houses the parliament and other institutions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.