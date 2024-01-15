Sagiv Jehezkel, an Israeli soccer player detained in Turkey, has been released, Turkish state media reports

By Hande Atay Alam, Scott McLean and Isil Sariyuce, CNN

(CNN) — Sagiv Jehezkel, the Israeli soccer player suspended from top-tier Turkish club Antalyaspor for an on-pitch protest, has been released from police detention after questioning by the local prosecutor’s office, according to Turkish state media agency Anadolu.

Jehezkel, who had been held by police in Antalya, was suspended by Antalyaspor over the weekend after showing his bandaged wrist which had the message “100 days, 7/10” supporting Israeli hostages on Sunday.

The bandage was a reference to the Israeli hostages who had been held for 100 days in Gaza on Sunday following the deadly attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7.

A hostage release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas in late November ended after six days, with more than 100 freed.

The prosecutor’s office announced that its procedures have been completed, but there is no indication that the investigation into the player has been dropped.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the player’s release came after Israeli political and consular activity with Turkish officials.

“I did not act to provoke anybody. I want the war to end. This is why I showed that sign,” Jehezel previously said, according to a leaked Turkish police report widely cited across Turkish media.

On Sunday, Antalyaspor announced its decision to suspend Jehezkel from the team, saying that he acted against the “national values” and was “excluded from the squad by the decision of the board of directors.”

A club statement added: “Our Board of Directors will never allow behavior against the sensitivities of our country, even if it results in a championship or a cup.”

Turkish Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that Jehezkel performed an “ugly action supporting Israel’s massacre in #Gaza” after scoring in Antalyaspor’s 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor.

Yehezkel, a right-winger, has scored six goals and recorded two assists in 13 matches for Antalyaspor this season.

At first, Antalyaspor officials didn’t notice the message on Yehezkel’s wrist and posted a photo of his celebration on the club’s social media accounts. However, the post was later removed.

Antalyaspor President Sinan Boztepe said in a statement on X: “The instant post after his goal was shared on our club’s official social media accounts, and the issue was noticed immediately.

“It has been removed. I would like the public to know that I will not allow such behavior during my term as president, no matter what great success will come in the end.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.