Flight school owner, student pilot among dead in Massachusetts small plane crash

BOSTON (AP) — State police have identified the three people who died in a small plane crash in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts over the weekend. Fifty-three-year old Fredrika Ballard of Southwick, Massachusetts, owned the Fly Lugu Flight School while 68-year-old William Hampton, of Indian Orchard, Massachusetts, was a flight instructor. Twenty-nine-year-old Chad Davidson, of Woodstock, Connecticut, was a student pilot on the flight that crashed Sunday. The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed near Leyden, Massachusetts, with three people on board. That is according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

