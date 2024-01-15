Europe’s biggest economy shrank last year

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Germany’s economy shrank last year for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, official data showed Monday, increasing the risk of an economic contraction in the wider euro area.

Gross domestic product was 0.3% lower in 2023 than in the previous year, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

“Overall economic development faltered in Germany in 2023 in an environment that continues to be marked by multiple crises,” Destatis president Ruth Brand said in a statement.

GDP in the fourth quarter also fell by 0.3% compared with the previous quarter, according to a prelininary estimate from the statistics office. That followed a period of stagnation in the three-month period to the end of September, which means Germany very narrowly avoided a recession in the second half of the year, defined as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

Although inflation has eased, prices remain high throughout the economy and have put a damper on economic growth, Brand added. “Rising interest rates and weaker domestic and foreign demand also took their toll.”

The data bodes ill for the entire area that uses the euro because Germany is the largest of its 20 economies.

Output in the euro area shrank slightly in the third quarter of 2023. Figures for the final quarter, expected January 30, will confirm whether the region slipped into recession toward the end of the year.

Widespread weakness

The decline in German GDP reflects weakness across the economy, but particularly in the country’s vast manufacturing sector, which has been hurt by faltering Chinese demand, high energy costs and painful interest rate hikes.

Within that sector, car production and the manufacture of other transport equipment recorded growth last year, but output fell in the energy-intensive chemical and metal industries. Overall, industrial production, dominated by manufacturing, contracted 2%, according to Destatis.

The service sector, meanwhile, was hit by a sharp contraction in wholesale and retail trade. Household and government spending also fell, the latter for the first time in almost 20 years. “This was primarily due to the discontinuation of state-financed Covid-19 measures, such as vaccinations and compensation paid to hospitals for free beds,” Destatis said.

“The recessionary conditions which have been dragging on since the end of 2022 look set to continue this year,” chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, Andrew Kenningham, wrote in a note Monday.

While the recent fall in inflation will provide some relief for households, business investment is likely to contract, “construction is heading for a steep downturn, and the government is tightening fiscal policy sharply,” he added. “We forecast zero GDP growth in 2024.”

One silver lining was employment, which grew by a record 0.7%, or 333,000 people, compared with 2022, taking the total number of people in work to 45.9 million. According to Destatis, foreign workers and more of the domestic population joining the labor force were behind the increase. This “more than offset the dampening effects” of Germany’s aging population, the statistics office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.