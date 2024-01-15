Construction project on W Fillmore St. begins Monday – traffic impacts expected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A construction project to replace an outdated culvert bridge under W Fillmore Street begins today, Monday, Jan 15.

The City of Colorado Springs said Fillmore St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Mesa Road and Coronado H.S. intermittently until the project is completed in May.

According to the city, the project replaces an aging metal culvert that carries Mesa Creek under Fillmore Street east of Mesa Road. The project will bore under Fillmore Street to remove the old culvert and install a 72-inch diameter reinforced concrete culvert, letting Fillmore Street remain open during construction.

For more information on the project, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/FillmoreMesaBridge.