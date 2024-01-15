Colombia extends cease-fire with FARC splinter group in bid to reduce rural violence

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has extended a cease-fire with the FARC-EMC rebel group that was set to expire this week, as both sides hold peace talks in Bogota that seek to reduce violence in rural parts of the country. The cease-fire will now last until July 15 and requires that the rebels cease attacks on civilians in areas under their control, according to a decree signed Sunday by President Gustavo Petro. While homicides in Colombia have gone down since the 2016 peace deal was signed, there has been an uptick in violence in some rural pockets of the country, where groups like the FARC-EMC, the National Liberation Army and the Gulf Clan are fighting over territory abandoned by the FARC.

