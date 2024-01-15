Campaigning begins in Pakistan as party of imprisoned former leader alleges election is rigged
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The party of former three-time Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has officially launched its general election campaign with a rally in Punjab province. The rally that Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party held in the city of Okara came a week after Pakistan’s Supreme Court scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with convictions from running for public office. The Jan. 8 ruling removed the last possible hurdle to Sharif running for parliament and potentially securing a fourth term as prime minister. Sharif stepped down as prime minister in 2017 over corruption charges but had his convictions overturned on appeal. The party of his imprisoned rival has accused authorities of attempting to rig next month’s general election.