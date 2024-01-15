Bernardo Arévalo faces huge challenges after finally being sworn in as Guatemala’s president

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s new president has huge challenges to address now that he’s finally been sworn into office. After months of efforts to derail his inauguration, old guard legislators delayed Bernardo Arévalo’s swearing-in by 10 hours on Sunday. The ceremony ended up taking place very early Monday. Arévalo won an August election by a comfortable margin, but nothing has been straightforward since. He has said that he will request the resignation of the still-serving attorney general who oversaw months of legal maneuvers to prevent his presidency, but it is unclear if he can get rid of her. Arévalo’s party still lacks recognition in a Congress where he would not have a majority anyway.

