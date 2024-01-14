Woman fatally poisoned boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter with acetone, Pennslyvania attorney general says

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested and charged in the abuse and death of her boyfriend’s 1-year-old daughter after the child died from acetone poisoning, the state’s attorney general said.

Aleisia Owens, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the June 2023 death of Iris Alfera, according to a Thursday news release from Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Henry said the medical examiner determined the child’s death “was the result of fatal levels of acetone in her blood at the time of death” and ruled it a homicide.

Emergency responders found the girl unresponsive on June 25, 2023, after being called to the home of her father, Bailey Jacoby, according to the news release. He lived in the home with Owens at the time.

Iris was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died four days later, Henry said in the release.

Owens is also charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses that included alleged abuse in months prior, according to a criminal docket.

Owens was denied bail due to the severity of the charges. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Owens.

Months of ‘meticulous research’

Investigators learned the child ingested about 20 “water beads,” button-shaped batteries, and a metal screw, in the months before her death, according to the state attorney general.

Owens had allegedly been using her cellphone from February to June to research information about household products that could cause a child serious harm or death, including water beads, batteries, and nail polish, according to the release.

Owens’ searches included phrases such as, “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children,” according to Henry’s office.

“The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children,” Henry said. “She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”

An autopsy report showed the toddler’s cause of death was acetone poisoning, which caused organ failure. Medical experts who examined the toddler’s body concluded Iris was exposed to acetone just before her hospitalization, Henry’s office said in the news release.

CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for comment.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” Henry said.

New Castle Police Department Chief Robert Salem said, “the death of Iris Alfera has brought pain, sadness, and anger” to the community, and law enforcement worked tirelessly “to bring the person responsible to justice.”

Owens is expected to appear in court again later this month, according to the criminal docket.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.