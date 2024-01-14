What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and ‘Fast X’ exploding

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from indie rock heroes Sleater-Kinney and the pop-punk trio Green Day, the Finnish romantic comedy “Fallen Leaves,” and the big, fun action movie “Fast X” racing to Prime Video. There’s also a Paramount+ documentary on June Carter Cash, a Prince of Persia video game reboot and fashion model Bethann Hardison looks back at her five decades as a Black woman in the industry in the documentary “Invisible Beauty.” Plus, Mandy Patinkin and Violette Beane star in a whodunit aboard an ocean liner in the Mediterranean in Hulu’s “Death and Other Details.”

