Top Western envoys review Ukraine peace formula to end Russia’s war as Zelenskyy plans Davos visit

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Top foreign policy advisers from Western countries, Ukraine and others are meeting to help push forward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula that aims to end Russia’s war on his country. The fourth such meeting of national security advisers takes place in the Swiss town of Davos on Sunday. Zelenskyy is to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting starting Tuesday in Davos. He will endeavor to keep up international focus on Ukraine’s defense amid eroding support for Kyiv in the West and swelling distractions like conflict in the Middle East.

