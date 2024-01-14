Police are searching for two suspects who threw dog over bridge

By Tracy Gladney

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Texas (KTBS) — Texarkana police are asking for help finding two people who threw a dog over the North State Line/I-30 overpass on Jan.5.

The four-year-old female pit mix, now aptly named ‘Miracle, ’survived the fall with a broken leg, bruised lungs, and other injuries.

The Cass County Vet Clinic performed the surgery on Thursday and reports that she is happy and wagging her tail.

The Atlanta, Texas Area Spay/Neuter Project is caring for Miracle and asking for prayers for her healing.

Texarkana Texas Police received a call on Friday around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, reporting a dog had just been thrown over the I-30 bridge by two Caucasian individuals, and that one was wearing a yellow raincoat.

TTPD Spokesman Shawn Vaughn said the dog was found outside the lane on eastbound I-30, where police searched for the suspects but could not find them.

Anyone with information about the animal cruelty case is asked to call 911 or the police at 903-798-3116.

To donate to Miracle’s care, contact animal rescuer Michelle Ciomperlik at 469-241-0000 or go to their PayPal account.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.