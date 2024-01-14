Jokic leads balanced offensive effort in Nuggets’ 117-109 win over Pacers

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, finishing an assist shy of his 13th triple-double of the season, to help lead the Denver Nuggets to a 117-109 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray matched Jokic with 25 points apiece for the Nuggets, who shot a season-high 64.8% from the field and had all five starters finish in double figures. Aaron Gordon added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets. Bruce Brown had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Pacers.

