Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros votes for president in Africa’s first election of 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros has voted for president in Africa’s first national election of 2024. Incumbent President Azali Assoumani, a former military officer, is expected to win a fourth term despite criticism he has become increasingly authoritarian and cracked down on his opponents. Five opposition candidates stood against Assoumani on Sunday while other opposition parties have called for a boycott, accusing the national electoral commission of bias. The commission denied the accusations. Provisional results are expected on Friday. The country of around 800,000 people off East Africa has experienced a series of coups since it gained independence from France in 1975. Comoros is one of over 50 countries that go to the polls in 2024 to test democracy across the globe.

