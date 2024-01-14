Gilgo Beach killings suspect is expected to be charged with a fourth killing, source says

By Brynn Gingras and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be charged with a fourth killing in connection with the Gilgo Beach killings, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Heuermann is expected in court Tuesday, that source and two additional law enforcement sources said. ABC and CBS previously reported the news, citing multiple sources.

Heuermann has already been charged with killing three women whose bodies were discovered along a stretch of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010, bound with belts or tape and wrapped in burlap.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009 and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. He has pleaded not guilty.

The source familiar with the investigation did not make clear which victim Heuermann is expected to be charged in connection with. But authorities have previously said that Heuermann was also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near the same location as the other women.

The four women, who were discovered within days of each other, came to be known as the “Gilgo Four.”

CNN has reached out to Heuermann’s attorney for comment.

CNN has reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department for comment.

CNN’s Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

