Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Father, son run rivalry bars ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers game

By
Published 11:52 AM

By Nicole Nielsen

Click here for updates on this story

    NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — The countdown to Sunday’s big game is on—Cowboys vs. Packers. It’s a rivalry well known in professional football, but even more well known in two DFW bars. And though they’re rooting against each other Sunday, there’s more keeping them together than apart.

Benders Sports and Spirits has one location in Richardson and another in Dallas.

From the outside, they’re one in the same, but on the inside it’s a whole different game.

Father son duo Josh and Tristan Frasure manage each bar. Yet, ironically, the one in Dallas, is the spot where die-hard Cowboys fans gather, while the location in Richardson is not.

“I don’t think anyone pictures owning a bar that’s…part of…well, that’s not your favorite team,” Josh said.

The North Texas Cheddarheads, which is a group of Pack lovers, claimed the Richardson location as their official watch spot a few years ago.

It wasn’t exactly what two Cowboy-loving owners expected, but it has turned manager Tristan into an honorary Packers fan.

“It’s an official Cowboys bar over there, so they’re all Cowboys fans and everybody over there is giving me this and that about being a Packer bar and about Sunday,” he said. “So we’ll see.”

An unexpected and ironic rivalry for them both.

“It happened, and we embrace it and we love it,” Josh said. “It’s just a part of our life now.”

But come Sunday, they plan to relish in it all.

“At 3:30, till the end of the game, we’ll be buttin’ heads,” Tristan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content