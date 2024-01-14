Father, son run rivalry bars ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers game

By Nicole Nielsen

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — The countdown to Sunday’s big game is on—Cowboys vs. Packers. It’s a rivalry well known in professional football, but even more well known in two DFW bars. And though they’re rooting against each other Sunday, there’s more keeping them together than apart.

Benders Sports and Spirits has one location in Richardson and another in Dallas.

From the outside, they’re one in the same, but on the inside it’s a whole different game.

Father son duo Josh and Tristan Frasure manage each bar. Yet, ironically, the one in Dallas, is the spot where die-hard Cowboys fans gather, while the location in Richardson is not.

“I don’t think anyone pictures owning a bar that’s…part of…well, that’s not your favorite team,” Josh said.

The North Texas Cheddarheads, which is a group of Pack lovers, claimed the Richardson location as their official watch spot a few years ago.

It wasn’t exactly what two Cowboy-loving owners expected, but it has turned manager Tristan into an honorary Packers fan.

“It’s an official Cowboys bar over there, so they’re all Cowboys fans and everybody over there is giving me this and that about being a Packer bar and about Sunday,” he said. “So we’ll see.”

An unexpected and ironic rivalry for them both.

“It happened, and we embrace it and we love it,” Josh said. “It’s just a part of our life now.”

But come Sunday, they plan to relish in it all.

“At 3:30, till the end of the game, we’ll be buttin’ heads,” Tristan said.

