Fatalities reported in small plane crash with 3 people aboard in rural Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying three people has crashed in a remote, wooded area of Massachusetts. Police reported multiple fatalities on Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55 crashed near Leyden, Massachusetts, with three people on board. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson says multiple agencies were notified of the crash in the Leyden Wildlife Management Area near Greenfield at around 11:45 a.m. Police are not releasing any further details while the investigation was ongoing. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.