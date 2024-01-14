Critics Choice Awards 2024: See who won

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — As the year’s awards season continues, the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards are taking place on Sunday.

See below for a list of nominees. The winners, which will be updated live, are indicated in bold.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Charles Melton – “May December”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Julianne Moore – “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” *WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Ariana Greenblatt – “Barbie”

Calah Lane – “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – “The Creator”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” *WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig – “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – “May December”

Alex Convery – “Air”

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – “Barbie” *WINNER

David Hemingson – “The Holdovers”

Celine Song – “Past Lives”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction” *WINNER

Tony McNamara – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – “Maestro”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Barbie”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robbie Ryan – “Poor Things”

Linus Sandgren – “Saltburn”

Hoyte van Hoytema – “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – “Saltburn”

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – “Oppenheimer”

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – “Barbie” *WINNER

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – “Poor Things”

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – “Asteroid City”

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – “Air”

Nick Houy – “Barbie”

Jennifer Lame – “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “Poor Things”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michelle Tesoro – “Maestro”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – “Barbie” *WINNER

Lindy Hemming – “Wonka”

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – “The Color Purple”

Holly Waddington – “Poor Things”

Jacqueline West – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Janty Yates, David Crossman – “Napoleon”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Priscilla”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Creator”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

BEST COMEDY

“American Fiction”

“Barbie” *WINNER

“Bottoms”

“The Holdovers”

“No Hard Feelings”

“Poor Things”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” *WINNER

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Wish”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall” *WINNER

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Perfect Days”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Taste of Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” – “Barbie” *WINNER

“Peaches” – “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Road to Freedom” – “Rustin”

“This Wish” – “Wish”

“What Was I Made For” – “Barbie”

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – “Poor Things”

Michael Giacchino – “Society of the Snow”

Ludwig Göransson – “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Daniel Pemberton – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – “Barbie”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Loki”

“The Morning Show”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

“Succession”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Tom Hiddleston – “Loki”

Timothy Olyphant – “Justified: City Primeval”

Pedro Pascal – “The Last of Us”

Ramón Rodríguez – “Will Trent”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Aunjanue Ellis – “Justified: City Primeval”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – “The Crown”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” *WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones – “Truth Be Told”

Matthew MacFadyen – “Succession”

Ke Huy Quan – “Loki”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown” *WINNER

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki”

Celia Rose Gooding – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Karen Pittman – “The Morning Show”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Poker Face”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Drew Tarver – “The Other Two”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” *WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – “Reservation Dogs”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” *WINNER

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”

Devery Jacobs – “Reservation Dogs”

Natasha Lyonne – “Poker Face”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – “Ted Lasso”

Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

James Marsden – “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear” *WINNER

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – “Reservation Dogs”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building” *WINNER

Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Love & Death”

“A Murder at the End of the World”

“A Small Light”

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”

“Finestkind”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“No One Will Save You”

“Quiz Lady” *WINNER

“Reality”

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Tom Holland – “The Crowded Room”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub – “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Kiefer Sutherland – “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”

Steven Yeun – “Beef” *WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – “No One Will Save You”

Carla Gugino – “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Brie Larson – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley – “A Small Light”

Sydney Sweeney – “Reality”

Juno Temple – “Fargo”

Ali Wong – “Beef” *WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – “Fellow Travelers” *WINNER

Taylor Kitsch – “Painkiller”

Jesse Plemons – “Love & Death”

Lewis Pullman – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Liev Schreiber – “A Small Light”

Justin Theroux – “White House Plumbers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – “Beef” *WINNER

Billie Boullet – “A Small Light”

Willa Fitzgerald – “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Aja Naomi King – “Lessons in Chemistry”

Mary McDonnell – “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Camila Morrone – “Daisy Jones & the Six”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Bargain”

“The Glory”

“The Good Mothers”

“The Interpreter of Silence”

“Lupin” *WINNER

“Mask Girl”

“Moving”

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Harley Quinn”

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” *WINNER

“Star Trek: Lower Decks”

“Young Love”

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Graham Norton Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool”

“Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits”

“John Early: Now More Than Ever”

“John Mulaney: Baby J” *WINNER

“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

“Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer”

