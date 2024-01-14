Collapsed tree temporarily traps woman in home following Friday’s storm

By Janay Reece

ELKTON, Maryland (WJZ) — A Cecil County woman is recovering tonight after being trapped under a tree following Friday’s late-night storm.

According to Cecil County emergency crews, a large tree collapsed on her home.

Gordon Croom has lived in this wooded Cecil County neighborhood for decades. He has often seen old trees fall, but he never thought he’d see a tree lodged into his neighbor’s home when he woke up on Saturday.

“Of course, obviously, I was concerned. So, I went and grabbed my flashlight,” Croom said. “I couldn’t see too much. I saw shadows more than anything else, but I could see that a tree had fallen. I had at least seen that. So, my concern was the safety of the people that lived next door.”

Multiple emergency crews were called to a tree collapse just after midnight on Saturday, according to Cecil County emergency responders.

WJZ confirmed with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office that when the tree fell, a woman became trapped underneath it. The incident happened inside a home along the 1200 block of Appleton Road in Elkton, Maryland.

Firefighters say it took more than an hour to rescue the woman before rushing her to the hospital where she was treated in the trauma center.

The family of the woman briefly spoke with WJZ off-camera and confirmed that she is expected to be OK.

