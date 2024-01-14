Authorities say 4 people found dead in another suspected drowning of migrants off northern France.

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say four people have been found dead in another suspected drowning of migrants trying to cross the dangerous English Channel from northern France. French maritime authorities for the English Channel and the North Sea said the drama happened in the early hours of Sunday north of the French coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer. They said another person rescued in critical condition is being treated in a hospital. Drownings, sinkings and other sometimes deadly incidents, often aboard crowded and flimsy boats, are frequent on migrant routes across the busy waterway that separates northern France and Britain.

