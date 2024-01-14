Asia Cup holds moment’s silence for Israel-Gaza war victims ahead of Palestinian team’s game

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A moment of silence was observed and then shouts of “free Palestine” rang out ahead of the Asian Cup game between Iran and the Palestinian soccer team. As the Israel-Hamas war reached the 100-day mark both teams lined up in the center of the field at Education City Stadium and an announcement asked for silence “in memory of the lives tragically lost as a result of the ongoing conflict in Palestine.” A hush fell across the stadium in the city of Al-Rayyan in Qatar before the pro-Palestinian chants could be heard coming from members of the crowd.

