A suicide bomber in western Afghanistan targets the governor’s office and wounds 3 guards

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a suicide bomber targeted the provincial governor’s office in western Afghanistan and wounded three security guards. The spokesman for the Taliban’s interior minister says the attacker detonated his suicide vest as he was shot by security guards while trying to enter inside the governor’s compound in Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, on Sunday. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group’s affiliate has increased attacks in capital Kabul as well as in other parts of the country since the beginning of the year. It’s been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan in August 2021, as U.S. and other troops withdrew.

