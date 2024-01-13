Young’s 26 points, 11 rebounds help No. 25 UNLV beat Air Force 76-64, extend MWC win streak
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Kiara Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 25 UNLV beat Air Force 76-64 for the Runnin’ Rebels 28th straight win against Mountain West Conference opponents. UNLV has won five games in a row since an 84-54 loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 16. The Rebels are 50-5 all-time and have won 22 in a row versus Air Force. Young made a layup with 8:56 left in the second quarter that gave UNLV the lead for good and sparked a 10-2 run that made it 24-17 when Alyssa Durazo-Frescas hit a 3 about two minutes later. Dasha Macmillan scored 19 points and tied her career high with seven rebounds for Air Force. Keelie O’Hollaren added 15 points.