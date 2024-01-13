States with big climate goals strip local power to block green projects
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and JOHN HANNA
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than a dozen states have given themselves the power to override local zoning restrictions that block large-scale renewable energy projects. The decisions come as some states implement ambitious goals requiring utility providers to generate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040. Local officials and residents who don’t want wind turbines and solar panels on their land are pushing back. In Michigan, advocates for local control are collecting signatures in hopes of bringing the issue before voters this year. Michigan’s Democratic leaders approved legislation in 2023 granting a state commission the power to approve locations for new utility projects.