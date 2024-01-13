Mexico is investigating the reported disappearance of 9 Colombian women

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say they are investigating the reported disappearance of nine Colombian women in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The women were apparently working as escorts and were sent to an event but did not return. The spokesman for Tabasco state said that a missing persons report had been filed Friday, a week after the reported disappearances. Juan Carlos Castillejo wrote in his social media accounts Saturday that “there is no more information” on the women, but that state prosecutors would investigate the report. According to Imagen Television, which first reported the story, the disappearances were reported by other women working in the same conditions.

