Indonesia’s Mount Marapi erupts again, leading to evacuations but no reported casualties

AGAM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Marapi has erupted again, spewing smoke and ash high into the air but causing no reported casualties. The Marapi Volcano Observation Post in West Sumatra province recorded an eruption on Sunday with an ash column about 4,265 feet high from its peak, followed by ash rain. Sprays of ash from the eruption are blanketing roads and vehicles in nearby villages. At least 100 residents have been evacuated since Friday after Indonesian authorities raised the alert level of the volcano from Level 2 to Level 3, or the second-highest level, on Wednesday.

