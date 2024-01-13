Health department confirms measles exposure at KCI, North Kansas City Hospital

By Web Staff

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KCTV) — Health officials have made the public aware of a measles exposure at Kansas City International Airport a week ago, along with North Kansas City Hospital.

The Clay County Public Health Center stated Friday afternoon that a Liberty resident was at Kansas City International’s Terminal B on Jan. 4, and then at the hospital on Jan. 5-6.

The potential measles exposure includes:

– Anyone in Terminal B, general concourse or baggage claim on the evening of Jan. 4, 6:15 p.m – 9 p.m. Health officials are contacting potentially exposed passengers of the specific flight. – North Kansas City Hospital Emergency Department waiting area/patient processing/observation on 1/5/24 from 8:26 am to 4:15 p.m. – North Kansas City Hospital 2nd Floor Admission Unit on 1/5/24 from 2:15 – 8:30 p.m. – North Kansas City Hospital 8th Floor Pavilion Medical & Surgical Patient Unit on 1/5/24 from 6:30 pm to 1/6/24 8:30 p.m.

According to the health department, if you are up to date on your Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, your risk of getting sick is very low. The best way to prevent measles is to get your MMR vaccination. Those not vaccinated or infants under the age of 1 who are too young to be vaccinated are at the highest risk for contracting measles.

To report a measles case, please call the County Public Health Center at number (816) 476-4120. If you have questions about your potential exposure at North Kansas City Hospital, please contact NKCH’s Infection Prevention Department at (816) 691-5153.

