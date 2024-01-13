Congressional leaders reach agreement to keep government funded into March

By Haley Talbot and Kristin Wilson, CNN

(CNN) — Congressional leaders have come to an agreement on a two-tranche short-term funding bill to keep the government funded into March, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The new continuing resolution will fund the government through March 1 and March 8, respectively. The agreement comes just before the first funding deadline of January 19. The second government funding deadline was February 2.

House Republicans will have a conference call Sunday night to discuss the continuing resolution, the source told CNN.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

