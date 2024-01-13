COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Myron Amey Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second left, scoring 16 to lead San Jose State over Air Force 70-67.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.