A global day of protests draws thousands in London and other cities in pro-Palestinian marches

LONDON (AP) — Children have joined thousands of other demonstrators making their way through central London for a pro-Palestinian march, part of a global day of action against the longest and deadliest war between Israel and Palestinians in 75 years. The plight of children in the Gaza Strip after nearly 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war is the focus of the latest London march on Saturday. It’s symbolized by the appearance of Little Amal, an 11 1/2-foot puppet originally meant to highlight the suffering of Syrian refugees. London’s Metropolitan Police force said some 1,700 officers are on duty for the march, including many from outside the capital. A pro-Israel rally is set to take place in London on Sunday.

By DANICA KIRKA and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.