Zoo welcomes first African lion cub born there in 9 years

By Annie Gimbel

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — He’s the first African lion cub born at the Fort Worth Zoo in nine years. And soon, the adorable little fella named Moja may be reunited with the rest of his pride.

Moja was born on Oct. 20, 2023 to mother Saba and father Jabulani. He’s Saba’s first cub, and his name even means number “one” in Swahili, according to zoo officials.

At four days old, Moja weighed just 2.7 pounds but now tips the scales at 16 pounds after growing and bonding with Mom.

Zoo officials said Moja is starting to practice some innate behaviors, often playing with Saba’s tail and chewing on her hindquarters to imitate predator-prey behaviors. His mother is exhibiting what zoologists call “ideal maternal demeanors,” including allowing frequent nursing opportunities, bathing, playing with and carrying the cub as she moves about the den. Moja hasn’t met Jabulani or the other adult female, Abagabe, just yet, but is expected to this year.

The zoo’s adult lions, Jabulani, Saba and Abagabe, were born at a South African wildlife facility and came to the Fort Worth Zoo in 2012. Their pride introduced a new bloodline of lions into North America, varying the gene pool, according to the zoo.

African lions are a vulnerable population, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Thus, zoo officials said they consider Moja’s birth both a conservation success and another advancement in diversifying the African lion bloodline in the United States.

It’s still too early for visitors to catch a glimpse of the cutie, as zookeepers want to ensure he’s strong enough to navigate the new space, including the water features. But as Moja continues to grow, the animal care team will determine when a public debut can happen. Temperatures and shifts in weather will also dictate the outdoor schedule, according to the zoo.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.