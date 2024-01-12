Wholesale inflation in US declined last month, signaling that price pressures are still easing
By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale inflation fell for a third straight month in December, further evidence that price pressures in the economy are easing. The government’s producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by a mild 1% in December. Prices of goods fell 0.4% from November to December, pulled down by a 12.4% drop in the wholesale price of diesel fuel. The cost of fresh eggs plunged nearly 21%. Friday’s wholesale figures reinforced the view that U.S. inflation pressures are slowing, if not always consistently. The producer figures, which reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, can eventually influence consumer prices.