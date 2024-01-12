Thrifters take advantage of Goodwill outlet bins, making money as old becomes cool again

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Seven days a week in three different parts of the Twin Cities, real-life treasure hunts are underway.

Amidst a room full of things people have trashed, they’re looking for treasure.

Before the sun’s up, they’re up and waiting to get inside Goodwill outlets bins. With athletic speed, at 8 a.m. sharp, they rush floor.

Some are hobbyists, like the Maple Grove cross-country team.

“I resell a little bit, not a ton. Mostly look for stuff that I will wear myself,” Ladd Timothy said.

For others, like Jake Webb, this is serious business.

“I sell 80s and 90s urban culture pieces, so think of your movies, your cartoons, your sports teams, the things that were going on in that time,” Webb said.

He’s soon to launch his own AI-driven re-sell app.

“I am a very niche seller, so I am picky with what I want,” Webb said.

And so are the other thrifters. After all, this stuff is used and old.

Each day, the local Goodwill staff gather the items that didn’t sell in Goodwill stores and dump them into bins at three Goodwill outlets in the metro — St. Paul, Brooklyn Center and Chaska. It is the last stop before the stuff is shipped off to developing countries.

“The whole thing is to salvage as much as possible so that we save the landfills,” general manager, Ken Obondo, said. “Right now, we save about 65 million pounds going to the landfills in Minnesota.”

They are saving more these days, as thrifting is trending.

“Yes, this is very popular, especially both generations —the younger generation and the older generation,” Obondo said.

Some are after books, others after handbags. Toys are popular too, and shoes — always shoes.

“When you find that one piece, man, it’s like I’ll be back tomorrow. It makes you want to do it again,” Webb said. “I just found one that’s worth a lot.”

He’s referring to a well-loved pullover from Hampton University, an HBCU in VIrginia.

“This tag is very rare. In the Minnesota market, to find this, this is pretty rare,” Webb said.

It’s rare and valuable.

“Pretty much about four bucks, three bucks for this and it will turn into about $400,” Webb said.

For the total haul, he spent $17 and estimates he made about $525 in just an hour. It’s because what is old is cool again.

