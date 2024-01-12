Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crashes near Mexican border with minor injury reported
By The Associated Press
A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico has crashed, injuring at least one person. DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez says in a statement on X, former known as Twitter, that the helicopter crashed Thursday night in Kinney County while patrolling the Texas border near Mexico. Olivarez says the co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was heavily damaged. Olivarez did not provide information about the pilot. Olivarez and officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately return messages seeking additional information early Friday.