“Taylor Swift” the new Caribbean reef octopus welcomed to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium
By Patrick Damp
Click here for updates on this story
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Taylor Swift is back in Pittsburgh!
…sort of.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced that there’s a new era in the aquarium now as they welcomed its new Caribbean reef octopus, Taylor Swift!
“She was named after [Taylor Swift] because she arrived on Taylor’s birthday, December 13th,” the zoo announced on social media.
According to the MarineBio Conservation Society, these octopuses are known for their distinctive blue-green colors and mottled-brown markings but like other octopuses, it’s style isn’t always the same – they can quickly change colors.
They’re also quite the masterminds as they’re known for problem-solving skills and high intelligence.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.