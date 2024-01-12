Spain forward Jenni Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
MADRID (AP) — Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has led the fight against sexism in Spanish soccer after finding herself in the global spotlight when she was kissed on the lips by former federation president Luis Rubiales without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. But Hermoso has told a Spanish TV station that the additional departure of former Spain coach Jorge Vilda was also right as players felt he routinely invaded their privacy. She said Vilda would make his players keep their hotel room doors open until he passed by each night. Hermoso said the coach said “it was because it was the only moment when he could speak personally with us.” Vilda has denied any wrongdoing.