Prosecutors urge rejection of ex-cop’s bid to dismiss civil rights conviction in George Floyd murder
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have urged a judge to reject former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s attempt to overturn his civil rights conviction in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin filed his motion in November, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death, and alleging ineffective counsel by his defense lawyer. But federal prosecutors urged a judge Friday to deny the request. They pointed out that Chauvin knowingly waived his appeal rights when he pleaded guilty. And they say he failed to show that his attorney’s performance was deficient. Chauvin is recovering after being stabbed by a fellow prison inmate.