Personal robbery on Southgate Rd. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (KRDO) -- A person was robbed on Southgate Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on January 11, 2024.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect demanded property from the victim and indicated that they had a weapon. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is an African American or Hispanic male, late teens or early 20s, 5'7" - 5'9", thin build, multiple tattoos, wearing a dark-colored coat. There were no reported injuries from the incident.