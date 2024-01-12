Olympics brings on its first beer brand as a global sponsor — Budweiser’s AB InBev

LONDON (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has signed the first beer brand in the 40-year history of a sponsorship program that earns billions of dollars for the organization and international sports. The deal was announced Friday by the IOC and Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev for the next three Summer and Winter Games. The Paris Olympics open on July 26, and the deal also includes the 2026 Winter Games in northern Italy, then the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. The IOC and AB InBev say Corona Cero, the zero-alcohol version of the Corona, will be “global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games.”

By COURTNEY BONNELL and GRAHAM DUNBAR Associated Press

