Marjorie Taylor Greene files criminal complaint against Fulton DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a criminal misconduct complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a top prosecutor working on the DA’s sprawling RICO case against former President Donald Trump.

The Republican congresswoman announced on social media Thursday morning that she had asked prosecutors to look into alleged misconduct by Willis and Nathan Wade, an attorney Willis hired as special prosecutor in the election interference case.

In a court filing obtained by Atlanta News First, Michael Roman, a defendant in the case, and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant accused Willis of having a “personal, romantic relationship” with Wade.

Roman and his attorney also claim Willis and Wade benefited financially from the alleged relationship.

“I sent a criminal referral to GA Gov Kemp and GA AG Chris Carr expressing my serious concerns that Fulton Co DA Fani Willis has engaged in criminal misconduct with her alleged lover Nathan Wade who she hired as her top prosecutor,” Greene wrote on social media. “We need an immediate criminal investigation!!”

Greene attached her criminal referral document, which accuses Willis of potentially violating Georgia laws including violation of public oath, improper influence of a government official, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud government, racketeering, false statements and concealment, along with Fulton County’s gift ban and “similar Georgia public-corruption crimes.”

Trump is charged alongside 18 others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

Roman, one of the 19 people Willis charged in the case, is a former White House aide who served as the director of Trump’s election day operations.

Prosecutors allege he was involved in efforts to put forth a set of fake electors after the 2020 election. Roman has pleaded not guilty.

Roman’s filing claims Willis and Wade “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Roman claims Willis and Wade “violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter.”

Roman’s filing also argues that Willis never had the legal authority to appoint Wade as a special prosecutor in the first place, making the DA’s investigation into the nation’s 45th president and his allies invalid.

“As a result, both indictments contain structural errors and irreparable defects and should be dismissed in their entirety as to Mr. Roman,” the filing said. “Notably, the special purpose grand jury did not recommend an indictment or any charges against Mr. Roman. The district attorney and special prosecutor made that charging decision on their own.”

The court filing claims Willis and Wade took lavish vacations together and that Wade used part of his salary from the district attorney’s office to travel with Willis. Roman’s attorney claims to have discovered “outside of court filings” that Willis and Wade went on trips together.

The court document alleges the relationship began before Wade was appointed to the case.

Roman’s attorney is now asking the court to disqualify both Willis and Wade from prosecuting the RICO case and to drop all the charges against Roman.

Willis’ office said it will respond to Roman’s motion through proper court filings.

Willis has also reportedly been subpoenaed to appear in the divorce proceedings of Wade.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the summons requesting Willis’ testimony was served just hours before Roman filed his motion.

