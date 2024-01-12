Main political party in St. Maarten secures most seats in Dutch Caribbean territory’s elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Voters in St. Maarten have upheld the Dutch Caribbean territory’s main political party, the National Alliance, in general elections. Preliminary results released Friday say the party of the current prime minister won four of Parliament’s 15 seats. Officials reported a 65% voter turnout, with more than 22,500 people registered to vote and some 14,600 votes cast. The territory’s prime minister will be chosen and appointed by a majority in Parliament. St. Maarten continues to struggle with poverty, human trafficking and a lack of affordable housing.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.