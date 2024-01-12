Hollywood’s brightest stars turn out for the American Film Institute Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Everyone has ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards. The annual invite-only luncheon honored 10 films and 10 television shows on Friday. Stars at the event included Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. Most appeared in a jovial mood with smiles and lengthy conversations in a ballroom in Beverly Hills, California. The event is all about having fun, creating a laid-back vibe with no pressure. Films honored include “American Fiction,” “Barbie” and “The Holdovers.” Television shows recognized were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” and “Beef.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.